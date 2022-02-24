BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a customer assistance plan Thursday to help spread out video toll payments and establish a civil penalty grace period.

From Feb. 24 until midnight on Nov. 30, customers who pay their video tolls in full will have corresponding civil penalty citations waived. During this grace period, toll bills will no longer be referred to the Central Collection Unit and the Motor Vehicle Administration.

The board made it clear that this is not a forgiveness program. MDTA will resume those referrals of unpaid toll bills and civil penalties to CCU and MDOT on December 1.

There will be no refunds given to those who have already paid civil penalties or were found liable in district court.

MDTA will also focus efforts on exploring payment plan opportunities and will increase the number of customer service agents to reduce call and web chat wait times.

It’s important to note that from now until about mid-March, civil penalties will remain on customer accounts until MDTA goes through a software change to reflect the waiver for each paid toll.

Following the mid-March software change, customers will be able to confirm online that their penalties are being waived after paying outstanding tolls in full.

During the board’s meeting Thursday morning, the MDTA Acting Executive Director said out of about 125 million transactions a year, 83,000 people currently have unpaid civil penalties.

MDTA Chief Financial Officer Deb Sharpless went on to explain that about 95% of drivers have paid their toll bills on time.

MDTA will continue to post COVID-19 backlogged tolls into this summer.