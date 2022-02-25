ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Brooklyn Marie Hall, a 15-year-old girl missing from Essex since early Thursday morning.
Police said Hall was last seen around 5:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Waters Watch Court in Essex.
She is five foot six and around 120 pounds, police said.
Anyone who has seen Hall or knows where she is is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
🚨🚨PLEASE SHARE #HelpLocate: Brooklyn Marie Hall (15) 5’6, 120 lbs last seen 02/24/2022 at 5:45 am in the 400 blk of Waters Watch Ct in Essex. #BCoPD needs help finding her. If seen/have info, call 911 or 410-307-2020^Gb pic.twitter.com/Wjff0qDKMG
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 26, 2022