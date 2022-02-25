CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Essex, Missing Teen

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Brooklyn Marie Hall, a 15-year-old girl missing from Essex since early Thursday morning.

Police said Hall was last seen around 5:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Waters Watch Court in Essex.

She is five foot six and around 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone who has seen Hall or knows where she is is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.