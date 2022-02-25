Hi everyone!

TGIF — ain’t that the truth? And here’s another truth: we lucked out today. Just take a look at social media. Or take a page out of my book and just look out your window.

Here are some photos of the ice outside I took earlier today.

Now just imagine if we didn’t have a sunny day with a high of 76 degrees on Wednesday. Imagine if paved surfaces were winter cold. Across the area, we would have been in a heap of trouble, locked in place and frozen solid.

Thankfully, we had May-like warm temperatures on Wednesday, so there was no chance of this ice sticking around and wreaking havoc in central Maryland.

We now move through a sunny afternoon, but a steady breeze will be with us, along with an occasional gust or two.

I do not foresee any power outages locally, but with some slow melt on power lines laden with ice, it could happen.

There is a wind advisory for western Maryland, which could get some gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. A loss of power seems more probable there. Our Alert Day remains in effect for Allegany and Garrett counties.

Saturday will be sunny, but temperatures will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s.

The thermometer will jump into the low 50s on Sunday when we’ll see some sunshine, too.

Be well, stay safe and have some fun this weekend.

– Marty B