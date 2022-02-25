BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police said they’re prepared for “disturbances” at Arundel Mills Mall this weekend after receiving “credible information” an incident is planned similar to the one at Towson Town Center that led to brawls among young people.
The incident in Towson “involved numerous fights and assaults, destruction of property, and other dangerous and disorderly crimes,” police said, and authorities have learned a “similar incident” is planned for the Hanover mall this weekend.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 25, 2022
"While we hope this isn't the case, we want to reassure our community and those visiting the county that we are prepared for any disturbances," police said.
Authorities asked parents to talk to their children about the Towson Town Center incident “and its potential dangers and repercussions.”
After fights broke out in Towson last Saturday, police arrested six juveniles, with charges ranging from assault to disorderly conduct.
Two Baltimore County police officers and a mall security guard suffered minor injuries.