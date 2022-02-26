ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred following a traffic stop and police pursuit.
The state attorney general’s office said a Montgomery County police officer saw a car commit a traffic violation about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in in North Bethesda.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Public Schools Will Remove Mask Mandate From School Buses
As the officer was conducting a traffic stop, the female driver drove away. She lost control of the vehicle while being pursued by the officer and crashed on Randolph Road in Wheaton. The crash scene is about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) from the traffic stop.
The woman pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was treated for minor injuries and released.READ MORE: Maryland Man Pleads Guilty To Bribing Army Researcher
Authorities said the officer’s body-worn and dashboard cameras and microphone were activated during the incident.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Clouds Clearing This Afternoon