A basketball referee holds a ball during a game.
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kevon Voyles had 17 points as Maryland Eastern Shore rolled past Coppin State 70-50 on Saturday.
Chase Davis had 14 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (10-13, 5-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Da’Shawn Phillip had eight assists and six rebounds.READ MORE: Baltimore City Hall, Ravens Show Support For Ukraine Amid Russian Attack
Coppin State totaled 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.READ MORE: Meet The Winners Of WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2022
Mike Hood had 12 points for the Eagles (6-21, 5-7).
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Coppin State 64-61 on Jan. 29.MORE NEWS: CIAA Tournament Wraps Up Week Of Basketball Fandom In Baltimore
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)