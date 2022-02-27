FREDERICK, MD (WJZ)– Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called for a report of an abduction in progress in 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road around 3:45p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The father of two young children reported to dispatchers that he was following a suspect who had just forcefully removed the children from his residence.

Police located the vehicle and after failing to stop for a short distance the suspect, 40-year-old Christopher Wade Schultz of Frederick, parked his vehicle in a nearby business parking lot.

When deputies tried to approach Schultz, he failed to obey their commands and got out and opened a back door of his vehicle letting a Rottweiler dog out which he held by his side.

When Shultz opened the door to get the dog out deputies were able to identify one of the children was in the back seat.

Deputies were able to take Schultz into custody and he has been charged with multiple charges including, two counts of abduction for children under 12, two counts of kidnapping for children under 16, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of home invasion, 3rd-degree burglary, trespassing on posted property, and 2nd-degree assault.

Deputies say Schultz had no relation or rights to the children but it is not clear his connection the children.

