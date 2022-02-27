COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Pavlo Dziuba #12 of the Maryland Terrapins drapes the Ukrainian flag on his shoulders during the national anthem before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center on February 27, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins are rallying behind basketball player Pavlo Dziuba who hails from Kyiv—a city in Ukraine that is under the threat of a hostile Russian takeover.

Dziuba’s teammates cheered him on as he ran out onto the basketball court wrapped in a Ukrainian flag on Sunday. Together they defeated The Ohio State Buckeyes 75-60.

Pavlo representing his nation. Our hearts are with him 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/AdF3mYGVp5 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 27, 2022

The team also showed its support by donning Under Armor wristbands bearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

With our brother Pavlo 🇺🇦💙💛 pic.twitter.com/3khF05xkAg — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 27, 2022

Dziuba is the youngest person to ever play on a college basketball team, according to the Maryland Terrapins’ roster. He was 17 when he made his foray into the college sports realm on behalf of Arizona State University.

On Sunday, he wore a pare of bright yellow shoes with the words “NO WAR” scribbled on them.

The Russian military has been bombing parts of Dziuba’s country for the past several days. The large-scale invasion has netted the country a myriad of pushback, backlash, and sanctions from its neighbors and economic partners.

Ukrainians have been fleeing the country en masse. Some of those who opted to stay have sought shelter in its underground subway systems as Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a desperate grab for control over the Eurasian country.

Many Ukrainian-Americans and people who have relatives in Ukraine have made their homes in Maryland. And Baltimore is home to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church whose members are grappling with the growing threat to their loved ones and the ripple affects in America.

In fact, Baltimore County Police are investigating vandalism at the church’s cemetery in Dundalk where dozens of headstones were damaged over the weekend.

This week Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott have expressed their support for Ukriane.

Hogan made public his support for the Eurasian country by turning the lights of the Government House blue and yellow. Scott followed suit by turning the lights at Baltimore City Hall have turned blue and yellow.

Hogan is even expected to attend a special prayer at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Kyiv, Ukraine native Pavlo Dziuba. pic.twitter.com/H1wOlXurDN — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 27, 2022

Sports teams around the world have been reacting to Russia’s attempt to capture and control its neighbor nation. Soccer teams representing Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers are refusing to play against Russia’s team.