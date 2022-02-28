BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and other elected officials attended a prayer service Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore.

“We are standing in solidarity with (the Ukrainian community here in Baltimore),” Gov. Hogan said. “This really has unified the people of America and the people of the world.”

Hogan’s visit comes a day after Archbishop William Lori visited the parish before Sunday’s service.

“It’s really tragic. It’s devastating. It’s a really tragedy for our people,” Odessa, Ukraine native Anjya Yankova said. “It’s horrific. People are dying every day.”

Odessa, Ukraine is a sister city to Baltimore. Monday, Gov. Hogan announced the state of Maryland is ending its “Sister State” status with Leningrad.

Hogan announced he has ordered a review of the state’s financial ties to Russia, with the intent to divest.

“I got a little emotional after being there for the mass and praying for the people,” Gov. Hogan said. “I was just thinking about the people and the loved ones and what they were going through. It’s hard to imagine the suffering they’re all under, but it’s also just incredibly inspiring to see the bravery of President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine who are strong and proud and standing up and fighting back.”

Gov. Hogan held a Ukrainian flag and sang with the congregation during the mass Monday. Gov. Hogan ended brief remarks with a Ukrainian national salute, “Slava Ukraine.”

“There’s no reason for this war. Our people have done nothing. They just want to be free. They want their independence and live life,” Anna Humaniuk Kobus, whose parents immigrated from Ukraine, said. “(My family) can’t leave their farms. They can’t leave their land. They can’t leave their animals. So, they’re kind of stuck and they’re scared.”