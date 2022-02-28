LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens waves from the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will star in season five of Lebron James’ Emmy award-winning show ‘The Shop,’ in which sports and entertainment figures discuss the latest in sports, music and culture.

While the first four seasons aired on HBO, this season is moving to Youtube on the Uninterrupted channel, founded by LeBron James & Maverick Carter, who also head the show.

The first trailer for the season dropped Monday afternoon. It starts with James saying to Jackson: “I feel like [John] Harbaugh cool as sh*t.”

“Yeah yeah he cool,” Jackson replied. He went on to describe Harbaugh comparing himself to Ravens in the weight room.

The series, set in a barbershop, has the feel of a loosely structured talk show.

“When I was growing up, the barbershop is the first place I ever heard real, open dialogue about things that were going on. It’s the place where my community could come together and be real,” James said to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why we created The Shop, where people from all walks of life can come together as a community to have honest discussions about important topics.”

Musician and actor Donald Glover and Colombian reggaeton star J. Balvin are also guests of the fifth season.

Former guests include former US President Barrack Obama, rapper Drake, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The fifth season drops March 4 on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel.