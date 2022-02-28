COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man has been charged with human trafficking after investigators found he was running a prostitution business out of a Columbia apartment, Howard County Police said.
Sang Kook Shin, 47, is charged with sex trafficking and prostitution offenses.
An investigation into a possible prostitution operation at an apartment on Early April Way began in December 2021, police said. Investigators identified Shin as the suspect and found he had rented the apartment where the operation allegedly was.
Police found evidence at the Columbia apartment and at Shin’s Frederick home. They reportedly recovered more than $10,000 in cash; a firearm and ammunition; multiple cell phones; ledgers and bank statements; and multiple computer hard drives and USB flash drives.
Police said during the investigation, detectives located one trafficking victim and referred her to victim services.
Shin is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.