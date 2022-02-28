LUTHERVILLE Md. (WJZ) — A crash involving five cars has closed several lanes on the I-695 inner loop in Lutherville-Timonium.
The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. according to the Maryland Department of Transportation's CHART map. The crash happened before exit 25 at Charles Street in the southbound lanes.
The two left traffic lanes, the left shoulder and the outer loop left shoulder were closed for around an hour. The road was cleared by 6 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.