BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Towson University will move to optional masking on Tuesday, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the University System of Maryland, the school announced Monday.

On Friday, the University of Maryland announced its mandate would expire today.

Face coverings will still be required in the University Health Center, West Village Test Center, TU Childcare Center and all other “medical settings.”

Elsewhere on campus, masking will be voluntary.

Effective Tuesday, March 1, following guidance from the CDC & the University System of Maryland, Towson University will move to voluntary masking in all buildings. Masks will only be required in select settings, including campus medical facilities. More: https://t.co/R1e1HAIcmO — Towson University (@TowsonU) February 28, 2022

“The changes come as Maryland’s transmission rate is among the lowest in the country, and the case rate in Baltimore County has decreased by 95 percent in recent weeks,” university officials wrote in a letter to students and staff. “Mask-wearing is now voluntary in state buildings and became voluntary in all Baltimore County government buildings and facilities today, Feb. 28.”

Since the start of the spring semester, the university’s positivity rate is 0.2%, wrote Melanie Perreault, provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs; Vernon Hurte, vice president for student affairs; and Steve Jones, chief human resources officer and vice president for operations.

They said the university’s vaccination rate is 95%.

On Feb. 14, the University System of Maryland said individual institutions could modify their COVID-19 protocols.

That same day, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the mandate in government buildings and facilities would end on the last day of the month.