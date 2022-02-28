BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of headstones were vandalized last week at a Ukrainian cemetery in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.
Police said they learned of the vandalism at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Cemetery Wednesday, just before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. More than 50 headstones were damaged.READ MORE: MLB: Manfred, Union Meet On Deadline Day To Save Opening Day
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. A spokesperson for Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, bringing the reward up to $4,000.READ MORE: One Dundalk Woman Killed And Another Injured By Electrical Fires
“We are coordinating with local law enforcement officials about the heinous vandalism of headstones at a Ukrainian cemetery in Dundalk last week,” Hogan tweeted Monday.MORE NEWS: Governor Hogan At Ukrainian Mass: 'Slava Ukraine'
Anyone with information about this case can contact precinct detectives at 410-307-2020. Information can also be provided through iWATCH.”