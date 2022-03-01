BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in charged in a Jan. 27 fatal shooting in the Frankford neighborhood, the Baltimore Police Department said Tuesday.
Officers arrested Devon Young on Feb. 18, and he has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder, according to court records.
On Jan. 27 at 10:34 p.m., police in the Northeast District were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 4800 block Lorelly Avenue, where they found Damond Price, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Price was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and "pronounced dead shortly after arrival," police said.
Young is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility after he was denied bail.