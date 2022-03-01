BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday announced its plans for the upcoming season, as the organization celebrates 40 years at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

The program include renowned guest artists, historic celebrations and bold new music as the search for the BSO’s next music director continues. Marin Alsop stepped down in August after 14 years leading the symphony.

“There are conductor’s names who you’ll recognize from the current season, while seven potential candidates lead the BSO for the very first time,” said Tonya McBride Robles, the BSO’s senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Rune Bergmann, Robert Trevino, Jonathon Heyward, Kevin John Edusei, Peter Oundjian, Kwamé Ryan, Matthias Pintscher, and Christian Reif are all scheduled to return to conduct the BSO.

The orchestral will open its season on Sept. 17 with the first full gala experience since 2018. Outgoing principal Pops conductor Jack Everly will lead a program highlighting the history of jazz in Baltimore.

Also, a first this summer — the Music for Maryland tour, reaching all 24 jurisdictions of the state over the next three years.

The BSO will kick it off in Baltimore County at Oregon Ridge Park on July 3.

“After two difficult years, I think it’s safe to say we are all ready to come together and feel the magic when we come together in larger communities,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

This year’s portion of the tour will wrap up in Howard County on Aug. 14 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Some of the other highlights: GospelFest 2023 is scheduled for April 2023, featuring the choirs from Morgan State and Howard Universities; actor Leslie Odom Jr. returns for the holiday season; and the orchestra will celebrate the 150th birthday of Rachmaninoff.

Season subscriptions are now on sale.