BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman have been charged in the death of a 71-year-old Edgewood resident, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
On Feb. 18, Gerald Wayne Champ, 71, was found dead in his home in the 2300 block of Perry Avenue, suffering from upper body trauma. His 2003 Ford Explorer had been stolen.READ MORE: 7-Time Preakness Winner Bob Baffert Sues Churchill Downs Over Suspension
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Champ’s death a homicide.
Two Edgewood residents who knew Champ, Ashley Pearl Zentz, 34, and Armando Moreno Jr., 50, were identified as possible suspects, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators gathered evidence linking Zentz and Moreno to the stolen Ford Explorer, which was recovered on Feb. 26 in Middle River in Baltimore County.READ MORE: Maryland Looks To Repeat At Wide-Open Big Ten women's Tourney
On Feb. 28, detectives charged them with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and auto theft, authorities said.
Zentz and Moreno were served with arrest warrants on March 1, at the Harford County Detention Center, where they were being held on unrelated charges.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident or who may have video of the suspects, the stolen vehicle or the victim, is asked to call Det. Golden at 410-836-5430.MORE NEWS: During CNN Appearance, Hogan Calls For Americans To Continue Support Of Ukraine
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.