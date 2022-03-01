File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of 19-year-old Devin Freeman as a homicide, according to authorities.
Freemen was found dead with trauma injuries behind a funeral home in the 4000 block of Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County on Feb. 27.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined on Tuesday that he was shot and the gunshot injuries killed him, county police said.
County homicide detectives ask anyone with any information to please call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.