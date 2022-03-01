BALTIMORE (WJZ) — March marks the beginning of Meteorological Spring (March, April and May). And of course, it addresses the old folklore that “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”

We are not yet dealing with the traditional March winds and drastic weather transitions between Winter and Spring, but we are treating you to horrible March 1 puns nonetheless.

As for the actual weather, the main story is the warm front pushing back north across the region. This should allow chilly morning temps to rise back well into the 50s later today with a breezy southwest wind taking hold. Some spots will pass 60. This will be inhibited slightly by high clouds and will likely cap today’s sky cover forecast to “partly sunny” for all intents and purposes.

Tonight, the first wave of low pressure will pass to the north, dragging a cold front toward us. For most, the weather won’t change, but a few showers may hit Allegheny and Garrett counties. Lows will be several degrees milder than tonight.

​Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 7 mph.