MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Deputies are not charging a woman who shot and killed a man Sunday in Mount Airy, Maryland.

“We don’t know what was happening,” neighbor Patricia Rutledge said. “In the neighborhood, I really just thought they were fine.”

Frederick County deputies said there was a fight between a woman who lives in this house and 52-year-old Danny Sidders of Orlando, Florida. The fight ended with the woman shooting Sidders.

He died inside the home.

WJZ spoke to neighbors about him.

“I really hate that happened to him but I’m sure it’s affecting her a lot, too,” neighbor Charlotte Langley said. “You know, you don’t live with someone like that and this happens and not have any feelings at all about it ending like that.”

WJZ learned Sidders used to be a police officer in Florida and has been charged with domestic violence against other women in the past.

“We were made aware that he was previously a police officer in Orlando,” Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Crone said. “So, our detectives have been looking at that history as well to kind of see leading up to this what other things may have occurred in that jurisdiction.”

Detectives said the woman who shot Sidders has been cooperating with them and is not being charged right now.

There was a protective order in place, police said Sidders was not allowed to be there.

“We do encourage the protective orders and it really does make it easier for police in our victim services unit to really advocate for them and provide that better level of protection because a lot of times without those we may not have the tools at our disposal to take action,” Lt. Crone said.

Police said they’re still investigating this case and will release more information when they finish.