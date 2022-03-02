Hello Everyone!

So let’s take a look at todays headlines.

A fine afternoon on the way, and the “cooler” weather tomorrow is still above average.

Here is the new seven-day outlook, which runs through March 9.

But what do you not see. A hint, it begins with a “W.”

The word is “wintry.” And we are almost, at the end of this forecast period, one-third of the way through March, and 11 days from the Equinox. For grins, I did look at a long range outlook and the road is not too bumpy, but let’s be cautious looking too far down the pike. My point here is more of a question.

Are you, like me, starting to get excited about the prospects of not having to meet Mr. Polar Vortex, and all he can do for us, this season? Every day now, when I come in and see another day with no snow, sleet, or freezing rain, I smile.

It is the same feeling you get when you realize Sunday dinner is almost ready, but not quite. In auto racing it’s called “whoa-down” when you need to reduce speed quickly. But I think Larry David may have hit it on the head with the title of his show, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

I am getting hungry for spring each day, and it is getting hard to hide the fact, when I look at the weather graphics like this.

Marty B!