BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders came to the Baltimore Basilica for Ash Wednesday services and gave back—to help out the people of Ukraine.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore hosted a collection of donations at each of its churches for humanitarian aid for Eastern Europe.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore is sending humanitarian aid to Eastern Europe. Archbishop William Lori said that the “lion’s share of that collection will go to Ukraine” @wjz pic.twitter.com/TBCclLkmn4
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 3, 2022
“The lion’s share of that collection will go to Ukraine,” Archbishop William Lori said.
Some worshipping at the basilica on Wednesday also prayed for the Ukrainian people.
“Right now we have so many things we need to pray for,” Towson resident Betsy McGlone said. “I know the Ukraine is on our minds constantly.”
War in Ukraine, COVID-19 and your renewal of faith – There is a lot to reflect on as we begin this Lenten Season. Archbishop William Lori shares his thoughts on this Ash Wednesday. #Lent #AshWednesday pic.twitter.com/nt8fqD9rvd
— Archdiocese of Baltimore (@archbalt) March 2, 2022
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time of prayer and fasting. Lori said everyone should keep the Ukrainian people in mind throughout the holy season
“We’re obviously concerned and dismayed by the way in Ukraine. I think by our prayer, our fasting, and our generosity,” Lori said. “I think we should be standing in solidarity with the suffering people in the Ukraine.”