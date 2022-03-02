BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several Fells Point bar owners are selling Ukrainian alcohol to raise money for World Central Kitchen in its efforts to feed Ukrainians and refugees.

“I said, ‘I gotta do something. I can’t buy a tank. Let’s buy some food,’” Max’s Taphouse owner Ron Furman told WJZ. “I called all the bars in Fells Point asking them to come buy Ukrainian vodka and buy Ukrainian beer.”

Furman said 100% of the profits from bottle sales will go to World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés’ charity with partner restaurants around the world.

“First of all, they have a track record. Secondly, if I were there, that’s what I’d be doing,” Furman said.

Interbalt Fine Wine & Spirits, a Maryland-based alcohol distributor, offers Ukrainian beer, wine and liquor.

“Which is in huge demand right now,” Constantine Khizder of Interbalt Fine Wine & Spirits said. “The American people want to support Ukraine.”

Luna Garden does not have a license to sell bottles, but it will sell Ukrainian alcohol for consumption on-site and donate a portion of its profits to World Central Kitchen.

“If it’s coming from Ukraine, Ukraine is getting that money first and we are donating back to Ukraine also,” owner Jascy Jones said. “(Customers) don’t have to do anything extra, and they get to feel a little less of that helplessness feeling.”

Lyiv, Ukraine native Timur Ashirov stopped at Broadway Square in Fells Point when he saw his native country’s flag on the distribution truck.

“I’m thankful to all Americans for all their support,” Ashirov said. “I welcome any gesture. Any gesture helps.”

To donate directly to World Central Kitchen, click here.