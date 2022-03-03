URBANA, Md. (WJZ) — A student at Urbana High School will face charges for his plot to concoct mustard gas at the school after watching a TikTok video on how to make the chemical compound, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The high school was evacuated and HAZMAT units responded at 8:15 a.m. Thursday after a student reportedly brought a hazardous substance into the building.READ MORE: Man Appeals Life Sentence In Killing Of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio
Investigators found that the substance was bleach after a full sweep of the building. After the school was deemed clear, students were allowed to return from Urbana Middle School nearby.
A 14-year-old student was transported by deputies to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for an interview.READ MORE: MD-Based Trainer H. Graham Motion A Finalist For Horse Racing Hall Of Fame
Investigators found that the student had watched a TikTok video on how to make mustard gas, and he then shared the video on Snapchat, telling others he planned to make the substance at school.
The teen will be charged as a juvenile and charges are forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.MORE NEWS: Community Rallies Behind Howard County Church After Inclusive Sign Stolen
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mustard gas is a type of chemical warfare agent that causes blistering of the skin and mucous membranes on contact. It was originally weaponized in WWI, the CDC said.