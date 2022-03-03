Hi Everyone!
As forecast, our temperatures are chilling down. But it sure beats the thermometer dropping like a rock. Wednesday was 63°, today we’re in the mid 50’s and tomorrow brings the mid 40’s–the “chill down.”READ MORE: Baltimore Museum Of Art Celebrates Women With Joan Mitchell & 'All Due Respect' Exhibits
Look, we have all been in weather situations where we see temperatures go from 63° to a windy 25°. It happens in the winter and looking back, we’ve even felt a cold blast of air in early April in years past.
But a gentle cool down is at least livable.
Make no mistake, you will feel the chill tonight and especially on Friday morning as our overnight lows drop well below the average of 31 degrees.
READ MORE: 10 Hospitalized Following Fire And Explosion In Silver Spring Apartment Building
It will be fairly breezy when you’re bringing the kids to school and heading to work.
But at least it is going to be Friday (Fri-yay!), and the prospect of rising temperatures on Saturday and then the mid 70’s on Sunday at least, mentally, takes the chill off.
And let me just end with the following two words to put it all in focus: no snow. For you frequent readers, you know I cannot write than enough! Cheers!MORE NEWS: Surveillance Video Shows Explosion Rock Silver Spring Apartment Complex
Marty B!