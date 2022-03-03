WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland’s congressional delegation on Thursday announced a $1.7 billion federal loan to advance the construction of the Purple Line light-rail project in Washington’s inner suburbs.

The project will connect New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Bethesda in Montgomery County with a 16-mile East-West light rail line that will have 21 stations. It will join all three MARC lines and connect multiple metro stations.

The project has faced significant delays since construction started in 2017, including a labor dispute that was resolved in 2020.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Anthony G. Brown and Jamie B. Raskin (all D-Md.) announced a $1.7 billion Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) federal loan.

The TIFIA loan is a replacement and restructuring of the original loan given to construct the Purple Line.

“This new federal loan is a critical piece of the financing to move the Purple Line’s construction forward after previous setbacks for the project,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “The Purple Line will connect Marylanders to jobs across our region and provide a valuable service for neighborhoods currently underserved by existing transit routes. Team Maryland has fought for consistent federal support to complete the Purple Line throughout the challenges that the state has faced with the project, and this new funding marks sound progress on this initiative on behalf of our communities.”

The project previously received $106 million in American Rescue Plan funding to keep construction on track.

Gov. Larry Hogan has previously said the project is estimated to create more than 6,300 jobs in Maryland and would take 17,000 cars off the road.