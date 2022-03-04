BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County authorities on Friday announced the arrests of two men in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a delivery driver.

Jabrell Brodie, 20, and Jaquan Northan, 21, both of Joppa, were taken into custody on charges related to the murder of Timothy Youngquist, who was shot and killed in February 2019, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Northan was arrested Tuesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, attempted carjacking, armed robbery and robbery, among other offenses. Brodie was arrested Thursday on the same charges.

A third suspect, 20-year-old Amir Turner of Edgewood, was sentenced last month to more than 18 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The charges stem from the murder of Youngquist, who was fatally shot Feb. 10, 2019, in Harford County.

Deputies called to the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood about 8:30 p.m. that day found the 34-year-old shot multiple times in the hand, back and chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three men were seen fleeing from the scene, authorities said at the time.

Youngquist was delivering food in Edgewood that day when Turner and two others tried to steal his car, according to Turner’s plea agreement. When Youngquist fought back with a baton, Turner shot him multiple times.

Federal prosecutors said the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN, a federal ballistics database, contributed to the case against Turner.

Brodie and Northan remain in custody at the Harford County Detention Center where they’re being held without bail while awaiting court proceedings.

The arrests are the product of a roughly three-year investigation by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.