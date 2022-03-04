BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dunkin’ Donuts wants to help you pay for college. Anyone living in the DMV area and who is a senior in high school or enrolled at a college or university is eligible.

Dunkin’ is known for serving up the donuts, and now, scholarships to help students fund their education.

“We got to get together as a franchise network and decided to partner with Scholarship America program. So, it’s 100% funded by our franchisees in the DMV area,” said Colleen Krygiel, a marketing manager at Dunkin’.

The company’s DMV franchisees are all pitching in, and 40 students will be awarded $2,500 each to put toward their tuition at a two or four-year college, university or vocational school of their choice.

A location in Glen Burnie is one of many offering its support. Franchise owner Hemal Patel said he’s happy to help students.

“Whether it’s the morning cup of coffee or helping out with the financial burden of school, we’d like to alleviate some of that pain for the students in any way possible,” Patel said.

Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, leadership skills and commitment to their school and community.

“The Dunkin’ business owners came from this community, they live here, they have kids that live here, they have a lot of crew members, team members, that live here, their families,” Krygiel said. “So, they’re very much committed to the overall community and feel like higher education is such an important piece that sometimes is not always attainable to everyone.”

Applications will be accepted through April 15. Find more information here.