BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital held a special prayer service on Friday afternoon for Ukraine as the country continues to endure invading Russian forces.

Nurses, caregivers and staff at the hospital took a moment during the service to pray, place candles around a Ukrainian flag, sang and called for peace.

“I think we should hear the cry of the people of Ukraine. I think they are crying and calling on us,” said Rev, Chris Hart, the spiritual care manager at the hospital.

Leaders with the hospital say prayer is important right now and say that it is one of the best ways people in Baltimore can support the Ukrainian people.

“People are so powerless here in the United States to do something and prayer is one powerful way that we can contribute to bringing justice to the world and bringing solace to those who are suffering,” said Trevor Bonat, the Chief Mission Integration Office at Ascension St. Agnes Hospital.

Doctor Ken Williams told WJZ that he has several patients who are Ukrainian American and he says prayer services like the one held on Friday do make a difference both for them and their loved ones in Europe.

“I think it does give solace for the folks in Ukraine and especially for folks who are here, the Ukrainian American community who are praying for peace in Ukraine,” he said.

The hospital is holding two fundraisers that will provide aid to Ukraine:

Donations to Daughters of Charity International Project Services (DC IPS) will be sent to the sisters serving in Ukraine. Catholic Relief Services is also providing aid.