BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have released sketches of two men suspected in a rape that happened in Northwest Baltimore in early February.

Police said on February 11 around 10 p.m., a female victim was walking in the 2500 block of Garrison Boulevard when she was accosted by two unknown men who were driving in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows and damage to the right rear of the vehicle.

The passenger of the car reportedly left the car, pulled a handgun out, and forced the woman behind an apartment building on the 2600 block of Garrison Boulevard, where he raped the victim. Police said the driver stood nearby and acted as a lookout.

The passenger of the vehicle was described as is described as a light-skinned Black male who is approximately five foot seven inches, weighs 170 pounds with no facial hair, a tattoo on his right forearm, gold fronts on the top level of his teeth, gold-rimmed glasses, black pants, and a hoodie.

The driver was described as a light-skinned black male who is also approximately five foot seven inches and weighs 150 pounds, with light brown eyes. The driver looked to be about 17-years-old and was wearing a black face mask, black hoodie, black pants, and gray Nike shoes with black stripes, police said.