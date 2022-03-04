BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive this week in southeast Baltimore, authorities said.
About 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were called to the corner of Gough and South Caroline streets in response to a possible overdose, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: A Convoy Of Truckers Is Expected To Arrive In The DC Area This Weekend. Here's What We Know
Once officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive with apparent trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Big, Invasive Parachuting Spiders Will Begin To Cover Entire East Coast, Experts Say
The man’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy Thursday ruled his death a homicide.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Teen, 12-Year-Old Charged In Brooklyn Park Assault, Carjacking