BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and religious leaders on Friday called for the doubling of federal funds to provide security grants to houses of worship and nonprofits, saying the federal government’s allotment does not meet demand.

Van Hollen noted there were recent bomb threats at several Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state, and said the grants provide extra security for nonprofits and houses of worship that are likely to be targets.

Speaking outside the Kemp Mill Synagogue in Silver Spring, Van Hollen pointed fences and barriers that had been installed.

“It is a sad sign of the times that we have to be protecting places of worship, but it is a reality of the times,” he said.

Established in 2016, the Department of Homeland Security grant program started with $20 million. Between 2020 and 2021, funding doubled from $90 million to $180 million, but Van Hollen said the number of requests is close to $400 million.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, an advocacy group representing more than 1,000 synagogues, said that in the face of violent attacks at churches, synagogues, mosques and temples, the grants are essential.

“My organization and others are really urging Congress deliver what is necessary in these in these critical times to the Jewish community and faith communities,” he said.

Earlier this year, a 44-year-old British citizen took four people hostage at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue, the latest in a string of violent attacks at houses of worship. The rabbi there, Charlie Cytron-Walker, said the grant program allowed his congregation to install additional cameras at the synagogue and members to participate in training seminars with law enforcement.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the local government is committed to making people at houses of worship and nonprofits “that are controversial” feel safe.

“Someday perhaps we’ll return to the point where we can walk among each other and not have to worry about what could happen,” he said. “But until that day, we have the obligation to make sure we do everything we can.”