BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City firefighters were called to the 1200 block of S. Highland Ave around 5a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a rowhome fire.
When fire crews arrived they found heavy fire showing from a 3-story home and the fire was also able to spread to the two adjacent homes.
Firefighters quickly elevated the fire to two alarms and say four people sustained injuries and were transported in serious condition.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
