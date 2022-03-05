BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday night, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire in the 2900 block of Ridgewood Avenue a little after 8:30 p.m., fire officials said in a social media post.
READ MORE: Ukrainian Refugees To Benefit From Baltimore's Donations
Shortly after 8:30 FFs responded to a fire in the 2900blk of Ridgewood Ave. for a fire in a 2-story home. As FFs battled the fire, they rescued an adult male & transported him to the hospital in serious condition. Shortly after arrival, the adult male was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/bw5axO03IO
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 6, 2022
They battled flames and gained entry to the house, which is when they found a man who required medical attention, a BCFD spokesperson said.READ MORE: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Anne Arundel County
Medics took the male to a local hospital. He was in “serious condition” during transit, according to fire officials.
The man was pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital, fire officials said.MORE NEWS: Regional Red Bull Paper Airplane Competition Takes Flight In Baltimore
A firefighter was injured while extinguishing the blaze, the spokesperson said.