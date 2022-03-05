CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday night, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire in the 2900 block of Ridgewood Avenue a little after 8:30 p.m., fire officials said in a social media post.

They battled flames and gained entry to the house, which is when they found a man who required medical attention, a BCFD spokesperson said.

Medics took the male to a local hospital. He was in “serious condition” during transit, according to fire officials.

The man was pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital, fire officials said.

A firefighter was injured while extinguishing the blaze, the spokesperson said.

