BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– The Maryland Department of Emergency Management and The Maryland State Police are warning motorist of possible higher volumes of traffic as the “People’s Convoy” moves across the state on Sunday.
Travelers planning to use the Capital Beltway (I-495) should check https://t.co/uapDe8zEJ6 or https://t.co/kJFl7PXJZ7 for delays. You may also follow @mdsha on Twitter for updates.
Maryland State Police also issued a statement to WJZ saying, "Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Automotive Safety Enforcement Division and barracks around the region continue to work with federal, state and local agencies to monitor developments on an hourly basis.
State police are coordinating with public safety partners in neighboring states and will be ready to respond appropriately with adequate resources to ensure the free flow of traffic throughout the routes of travel.”
The convoy is expected to make it's way down I-70 from the Hagerstown area to I-270 to the Capital Beltway.
Organizers with the convoy say they will make two laps around I-495 before leaving the area on Saturday evening.
