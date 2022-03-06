ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greg Summers and John Carter Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Navy narrowly beat Boston University 85-80 in overtime in the Patriot League tournament semifinals on Sunday.
The 21 points tied a career high for Summers, who added six rebounds. Carter also had six rebounds.READ MORE: 1 Adult And 2 Children Taken To Hospital Following Carbon Monoxide Incident On Sunday
Jaylen Walker had 13 points and three blocks for Navy (21-10).READ MORE: Maryland National Guard Soldiers Help Revive A Man In Cardiac Arrest
Javante McCoy tied a career high with 30 points for the Terriers (21-12). Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts had 13 points.MORE NEWS: Baltimoreans Ask For Peace In Ukraine
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)