FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day In Effect Due To Potential For Severe Weather
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pedestrian was killed and another was hurt Sunday night in a crash in Baltimore County.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 8:20 p.m. along Pulaski Highway near Batavia Farm Road, Baltimore County Police said.

READ MORE: Maryland's Average Gas Price Hits New All-Time High Of $4.09 Per Gallon

Police said a BMW was heading west on Pulaski when it struck two pedestrians who were trying to cross the road.

READ MORE: Baltimore Spirits Company, MICA Partner On $10K Prize For Graduating Art Student

Darious Eason, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the pedestrians were crossing against the signal and were outside the crosswalk.

MORE NEWS: Where's Marty? The Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff