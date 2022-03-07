BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pedestrian was killed and another was hurt Sunday night in a crash in Baltimore County.
The single-vehicle crash was reported about 8:20 p.m. along Pulaski Highway near Batavia Farm Road, Baltimore County Police said.
Police said a BMW was heading west on Pulaski when it struck two pedestrians who were trying to cross the road.
Darious Eason, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the pedestrians were crossing against the signal and were outside the crosswalk.
The deadly crash remains under investigation.