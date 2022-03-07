BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Spirits Company and the Maryland Institute College of Art are collaborating on a new prize that will offer a smooth finish for a graduating art student.
The distillery’s Artist Series Whiskey, a 118-proof, single-barrel, cask-strength single malt rye, will fund a $10,000 prize for a young artist studying painting, sculpture, film, video, mixed media or performing art.READ MORE: Maryland's Average Gas Price Hits New All-Time High Of $4.09 Per Gallon
In addition to the prize money, the winner of the Launch Artists in Baltimore award will get to display their work in the distillery’s tasting room.
“We consider ourselves artists as much as anything else, and we’ve been lucky to find some success in following our creative passions,” said Max Lents, co-founder and CEO of Baltimore Spirts Company. “It’s always been apparent to us that Baltimore’s soul and spirit are inextricable from its artistic youth. We feel there’s no better way to invest in our city’s future than to empower young artists within our community.”READ MORE: Where's Marty? The Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower
Members of MICA’s Class of 2022 are eligible for the first prize. The Artist Series Whiskey, priced at $64.99, goes on sale March 17 at Baltimore Spirits Company’s facility in Union Collective.
The distiller plans to release a new edition of the whiskey each year there’s a prize, with the proceeds funding the award money.MORE NEWS: 1 Pedestrian Killed, Another Hurt In Baltimore County Crash, Police Say
MICA will select the inaugural winner through an online application and jury process. Portfolios are due by April 18, and the winner will be announced on June 1.