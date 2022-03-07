FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day In Effect Due To Potential For Severe Weather
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos brought in nearly $163 million in February revenue, a 29.1% increase from the same period a year prior when the buildings were operating under COVID-19 capacity restrictions, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said.

The state received more than $68 million from the casinos, with nearly $50 million going to the Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor led the way with $65.8 million in revenue, followed by Live! Casino & Hotel at $59.4 million.

The Horseshoe Casino was the only other operator to reach eight figures, at $17.7 million.

Hollywood Casino in Perryville came in at $7.8 million, Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin brought in nearly $6.6 million and Rocky Gap Casino in Flintstone collected $5.5 million.

The state-reported casino figures include revenues from table games and slot machines. Money generated by the state’s newly launched sportsbooks is reported separately.

In addition to education, a small portion of gaming revenue goes to local impact grants, the horse racing industry and minority- and women-owned businesses.

