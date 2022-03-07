BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared today an Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather that could affect your afternoon commute.

A strong cold front will move through this afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Maryland under a slight risk for severe storms. This means numerous severe storms are possible.

Southern portions of Maryland are under a marginal risk for severe weather, indicating isolated severe storms.

Today will likely feature record breaking warmth, with highs in the low 80s.

Baltimore is headed for 81 degrees, meaning we’ll like cruise past the previous record of 76 degrees set back in 1974.

Then a cold front will come crashing in and the collision of the cold and warm air masses will trigger strong storms.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. today through 1:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Expect a blustery southwest wind to shift northwest in the wake of a cold front. Gusts up to 50 MPH are possible.

Western Maryland could see severe storms by the early afternoon with the Baltimore Area seeing this active weather by the late afternoon into the evening.