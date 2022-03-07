BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith are warning residents about the potential for charity scams from people posing as workers with organizations helping the Ukraine.
Both recommended Marylanders research charities through sites such as Charity Navigator to see if there are any red flags.
“Scam artists seek every opportunity possible to prey on the generosity of well-intended donors,” said Wobensmith. “If you choose to give to help relieve the pain and suffering in Ukraine, please be vigilant and donate wisely to reputable, well-established charities.”
Nonprofit organizations seeking to collect donations in Maryland have to register with the Office of the Secretary of State, and the agency and the attorney general's office enforce Maryland's laws on charitable giving.
“We are committed to connecting Maryland’s donors with tools and tips on how to give wisely,” said Frosh. “Maryland is home to a number of charitable organizations worthy of your generosity. As our hearts reach out to the people of Ukraine, it is important to be prepared and do your research before donating.”
Wobensmith and Frosh advise Marylanders to ask questions during telemarketing calls and to be wary of organizations whose names sound similar to well-established charities.
Residents who believe they’ve been a victim of a charity fraud or scam can contact the Office of the Secretary of State, Charities and Legal Services Division by email: DLInvestigations_SOS@maryland.gov or telephone: 410-974-5534.