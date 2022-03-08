BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Avelo Airlines will begin offering roundtrip service from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to New Haven, CT, this spring, the airport and airline announced Tuesday.
Starting May 26, Avelo will offer five weekly roundtrip flights between BWI and Tweed-New Haven Airport, with plans to add a sixth day of service by June, airport officials said.
“Maryland is a popular business and leisure destination, and we welcome travelers and tourists from Connecticut and New York,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Avelo is a growing airline and these new flights at BWI Marshall Airport demonstrate that our state and region remain very attractive for airline service.”
Rates start at $49.
New Haven is Avelo’s East Coast base. The airline also carries West Coast flights out of Hollywood Burbank Airport and Las Vegas.
In a release, the airline said New Haven provides easy access to the New York City metropolitan area and parts of New England.
"Avelo's unmatched convenience and affordability makes getting to Southern Connecticut and the New York metropolitan region easier than ever," said chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "We look forward to welcoming the National Capital region to our expanding network of popular destinations."
BWI officials said three new airlines have been added in 2022. PLAY is scheduled to add international service to Reykjavik, Iceland on April 20, and Icelandair will introduce new service to Reykjavik on May 13.