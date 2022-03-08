CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has added author to his already impressive resume. Jackson announced Tuesday announced his children’s book is now available for purchase.

The book I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream, is now available at BookDepository, Barnes & Noble, and Jackson’s own company Era8 Apparel. The hardcover book is $25.99, and a paperback is $19.99

Jackson said the book, which has been months in the making, is about inspiring kids to follow their dreams.

“It’s pretty much talking about dreaming,” Jackson explained in an October 2020 press conference. “You know me wanting to be an NFL player since I was a little kid, and my dreams came to reality.”

According to the description for the book on Era8 Apparel, I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream is the first of many books from Jackson.

