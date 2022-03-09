BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are declaring today an Alert Day because of a wintry mix falling across the region, making your morning commute very tricky.
It will be mostly rainy and chilly today with a high in the mid 40s. Tonight clouds with break with temperatures in the low 30s.
A storm will bring a mix of rain and wet snow today. In the City, no accumulation is expected on the pavement.
A slushy accumulation of a coating to a couple of inches is likely on non-paved surfaces North West of the City.
The slushy coating of snow could extend pretty close to the city to the North and West where the elevation is a tad higher.