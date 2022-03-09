BALTIMORE (WJZ) — USC extended men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield through the 2027-28 season, ending the possibility of the Pennsylvania native and former Hopkins shooting guard taking the job with the Maryland Terrapins.

Under Enfield, the No. 21 Trojans have a 25-6 record — the winningest regular season in school history — and a 14-6 mark in the Pac 12.

“Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him. In our three years working together, our men’s basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn said Wednesday. “That is a testament to Andy’s leadership of the program, our coaches and support staff, and our talented basketball players. Andy’s incredible accomplishments stand on their own.”

Enfield has a 182-116 record in nine seasons leading the Trojans, with three NCAA Tournament appearances and a fourth on the way.

He was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season after the Trojans went 25-8 and advanced to the Elite Eight.

“My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan Family,” Enfield said following the announcement of his extension. “I feel great about the future of USC basketball in the Pac-12 and nationally.”

A native of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Enfield set the all-time scoring record at Johns Hopkins University, and went on to earn his MBA at the University of Maryland. Those local ties caused some writers to speculate he might take the head coaching job with the Terps following the departure head coach Mark Turgeon in December.

The Terps had a 5-3 record when Turgeon left, and they’ve continued to struggle under interim coach Danny Manning, going 10-13.

Maryland plays its first game in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday as the No. 10 seed.