BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baseball is back, and the only people who might be more excited than fans are the ones playing the game. Baltimore Orioles players took to social media Thursday after a 99-day lockout ended.
Pitcher John Means, outfielder Cedric Mullins and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle were among those sharing their excitement with fans.
— John Means (@JMeans25) March 10, 2022
The Orioles team itself posted rapper Meek Mill’s lyrics to express gratitude. “I used to pray for times like this,” the tweet said.
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 10, 2022
The Oriole Bird’s account got a little weird with it.
— The Oriole Bird (@OrioleBird) March 10, 2022
Former players too, like Cal Ripken Jr. and Ben McDonald,
😀⚾️👍🏼
— Cal Ripken, Jr. (@CalRipkenJr) March 10, 2022
Let’s Geaux!!! @MLB IS BACK! Let’s play some HARDBALL!
— Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) March 10, 2022
