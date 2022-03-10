CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 11: The Baltimore Orioles mascot performs before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 11, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baseball is back, and the only people who might be more excited than fans are the ones playing the game. Baltimore Orioles players took to social media Thursday after a 99-day lockout ended.

Major League Baseball’s bitter lockout ended Thursday when the MLB Players Association voted to accept an offer to salvage a 162-game season.

Pitcher John Means, outfielder Cedric Mullins and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle were among those sharing their excitement with fans.

The Orioles team itself posted rapper Meek Mill’s lyrics to express gratitude. “I used to pray for times like this,” the tweet said.

The Oriole Bird’s account got a little weird with it.

Former players too, like Cal Ripken Jr. and Ben McDonald,

 

