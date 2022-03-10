BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Paul Rothman, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and the dean of the medical faculty for the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will retire after a decade heading the institution.

His last day is July 1, Johns Hopkins Medicine announced on Thursday.

“I have long envisioned myself as a 10-year dean/CEO,” Rothman wrote in a message to the Hopkins community. “A decade felt like the right time horizon to help advance the missions of JHM. That vision was crystallized by the COVID-19 pandemic, which demanded so much of our institution and our community. Two years later, I believe that we have navigated the worst of the pandemic, and it is time for a new leader to guide us forward.”

During his tenure, Rothman established the Office of Well-Being and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, invested in digital infrastructure, secured “record levels” of grant funding, and oversaw development projects at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital, Hopkins said.

Additionally, the institution will soon release details on a program to minimize debt for medical students.

“A consummate clinician-scientist who brings passion and humanity to all he does, Paul has led Johns Hopkins Medicine through a remarkable decade as it continued its pre-eminence in education, discovery and patient care, and served as the world’s most trusted provider of scientific knowledge and healthcare during the COVID pandemic,” said Ronald Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Theodore DeWeese, vice dean for clinical affairs and president of the Johns Hopkins Clinical Practice Association, will serve as interim dean and CEO.

According to a staff bio, Rothman arrived at Hopkins in 2012 after serving as dean of the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine, a position he held after working as the university’s head of internal medicine.

Rothman graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1980, and received his Medical degree from Yale University four years later.

After medical school, he trained in internal medicine and rheumatology at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and later accepted a postdoctoral fellowship at Columbia University.

He then became a member of Columbia’s medical school faculty.