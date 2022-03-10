NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nendah Tarke sank a go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds remaining and had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Coppin State to a 59-57 win over No. 2 seed Howard in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.
Tarke finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-22). Kyle Cardaci also scored 15.READ MORE: Trooper Struck In Harford County Hit-And-Run, Police Say
Steve Settle III had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Bison (16-13). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points and six rebounds, but he also had nine of Howard’s 23 turnovers. Bryce Harris had nine points and 10 rebounds.READ MORE: Man, 37, Faces First-Degree Murder Charge In West Baltimore Shooting
Kyle Foster, the Bison’s leading scorer coming into the contest at 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Coppin State advances to Friday’s semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday’s match-up between Maryland-Eastern Shore and North Carolina Central.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Patchy Dense Fog
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)