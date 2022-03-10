BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A state trooper was struck in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in Harford County, authorities said.
It happened before 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Old Mountain Road, a Maryland State Police spokesperson told WJZ.

The spokesperson said the trooper was inspecting a tractor trailer on the side of the road when she was struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle did not stop, but a second trooper later pulled over the vehicle and took the driver into custody, the spokesperson said.
The vehicle did not stop, but a second trooper later pulled over the vehicle and took the driver into custody, the spokesperson said.
The trooper was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, according to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
Additional details such as the trooper’s condition or driver’s identity were not immediately clear.
#jmvfc8 are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on RT-152 between RT-7 and I-95 in #Joppa. The road is blocked. An @MDSP medevac is inbound to transport the patient. #HarfordTraffic
— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) March 10, 2022