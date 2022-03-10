CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Jessica Albert
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A state trooper was struck in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in Harford County, authorities said.

It happened before 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Old Mountain Road, a Maryland State Police spokesperson told WJZ.

The spokesperson said the trooper was inspecting a tractor trailer on the side of the road when she was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop, but a second trooper later pulled over the vehicle and took the driver into custody, the spokesperson said.

The trooper was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, according to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

Additional details such as the trooper’s condition or driver’s identity were not immediately clear.

