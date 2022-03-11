BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An El Salvadoran national wanted on rape charges in Baltimore was caught Friday morning by customs agents at Dulles International Airport, federal authorities said.
A United States Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said officers arrested Salvador Atilio Vasquez Rivera, 32, as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador.READ MORE: Car Crashes Into DC Restaurant's Outdoor Cafe, 1 Woman Dead
In addition to strongarm rape, officials said Vasquez Rivera was wanted in Baltimore on multiple charges, including third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, second-degree assault, second-degree rape, and sexual abuse of a minor.READ MORE: 'Safe And Sound': Baltimore Man Rescues Grandmother From Ukraine
Officers said according to National Crime Information Center records, Vasquez Rivera entered the U.S. without inspection and was ordered removed from the country in December 2013.
“The allegations, if true, are very concerning. Customs and Border Protection officers are pleased to capture a fleeing fugitive and return him to justice,” said,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Border security remains a critical mission for CBP, and we remain committed to supporting our local law enforcement partners in helping to keep our communities safe.”MORE NEWS: Maryland Lawmakers Fast-Track Bill To Halt Collection Of Gas Tax